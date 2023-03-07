Multiple rough sleepers in Ashfield – as England sees first rise since 2017

The figures come as the number of rough sleepers across England rose for the first time since 2017, despite a Government manifesto promise to end rough sleeping by 2024.

Housing charity Shelter said homelessness is in a "bleak situation" with a rising number of rough sleepers and tens of thousands of households turning up at local councils asking for help.

It urged the Government to unfreeze housing benefit – which remains at 2020 levels – and build more affordable social homes.

Figures suggest 3,069 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in England last year – a 26 per cent rise on the 2,443 rough sleepers in 2021.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show four people were estimated to be sleeping rough in Ashfield based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year – down from six the year before.

An Ashfield Council spokesman said: “Through positive action, levels of rough sleeping in the district are low. The council works hard to prevent homelessness and find solutions to the needs of those in housing crisis. We will continue to do everything possible, working with partner agencies, to ensure local residents have suitable and safe accommodation.”

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: “The figures show more and more people are losing the battle to keep a roof over their heads. We’re facing a truly bleak situation.”

She called on the Government to unfreeze housing benefit and “build social homes with rents pegged to local incomes”.

The figures also show the rate of rough sleepers has risen across the country, from 4.3 per 100,000 people in 2021 to 5.4 per 100,000 last year.

In Ashfield, 3.2 per 100,000 people were estimated to be sleeping rough last year, down from 4.7 the previous year.