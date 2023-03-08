The weather warning means driving conditions will be extremely difficult, especially for larger vehicles and those not equipped with four-wheel drive between 9am tomorrow, Thursday, and 8am on Friday in the North West, North East and the Midlands.

National Highways is asking everyone travelling in these areas to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared.

Lorry drivers are asked to consider avoiding parts of the road network with steeper than normal inclines which could potentially lead to their vehicle becoming jack-knifed or stranded in the wintry weather.

National Highways has issued a severe weather alert for snow in the East Midlands.

Where vehicles get stuck it can prevent gritting vehicles getting through to treat the road with salt or to plough snow clear from the road.

The warning applies for the M1, from Junction 26 at Nuthall to Junction 30 at Barlborough, the A38 in Derbyshire, the A1 through Nottinghamshire.

National Highways, which manages England’s strategic roads network said sleet and snow in central areas will slowly ease overnight into Thursday with small amounts further accumulating.

National Highways has issued advice for motorists.

A new band of rain, sleet and snow will move northwards from the southern Midlands early morning, intensifying as it reaches northern parts of the Midlands by mid-morning.

Accumulations of two to five centimetres are expected for western parts of the East Midlands before the snow turns to rain from the south from late morning.

However, the snow is expected to be persistent and heavy from Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire northwards, with significant accumulations above 100-150 metres. Up to 5-10cm is expected to build up quite widely for these elevations over the course of Thursday and overnight into Friday.

National Highways, in conjunction with the Met Office, is strongly advising that travel in these areas is likely to be extended or even disrupted.

Road users should heed messages on the overhead signs and listen for radio updates.

Further information can be found by visiting trafficengland.com or calling the National Highways customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Top tips for winter driving in snow and ice