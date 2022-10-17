Named UK Bus Operator of the Year five times in its history, the company was formed on October 16 1897 when Nottingham City Council took over the Nottingham & District Tramways Company, which operated horse-drawn trams and buses within the city.

Now, to celebrate its milestone, NCT has unveiled a special Nottingham-themed bus, using the red, green and white of the Nottinghamshire Flag as its base has more than than 20 references to the city hidden amongst the design, for people to spot and learn about.

David Astill, NCT managing director said, “We are very proud at NCT to have served the people of Greater Nottingham since 1878.

NCT's Nottingham-themed liveried bus is celebrating the operator's 125th anniversary

"At the current time there is much political debate as to whether there may be a greater role for local authority owned bus operation in the years ahead, and so it is right that we should use this opportunity to celebrate our continued municipal ownership which started 125 years ago this month.”

Coun Audra Wynter (Lab), Nottingham City Council’s portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks, added: “NCT is as much a part of the fabric of the city as Goose Fair, the Council House lions and many of the other local icons featured on the special bus celebrating 125 years of public ownership.

"We look forward to helping it to continue leading the way in the years ahead.”

Advertisement