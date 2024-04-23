New areas in Hucknall dedicated to Lord Byron and Ada Lovelace officially unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The area outside the Half Moon pub on South Street is now called Lord Byron Place and the footpath leading into Hucknall Parish Church has been named Ada Lovelace Walk.

Byron and Ada are both buried in the family vault inside the church.

The signs were unveiled by Coun Dale Grounds (Ash Ind), chairman of Ashfield Council, on Friday, April 19, which was the 200th anniversary of Byron's death in Missolonghi, Greece.

Two new signs dedicated to Lord Byron and Ada Lovelace have been unveiled in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

The unveiling ceremony was organised by the Hucknall-based Byron Festival Committee.

On the same day, members of the Byron Lodge of Freemasons visited the church and laid a wreath on the Byron family vault.

Later, the Torkard Ensemble performed their monthly concert in the church and their programme was devoted entirely to works by Byron.

Posting on their Facebook page, the council said: “To honour Byron’s life, the legacy of his work, and his connection to Hucknall, we have installed some new street signs in the town.

"Visitors to Hucknall can now arrange to meet friends and family at Lord Bryon Place and wander down Ada Lovelace Walk.

We wanted to pay tribute to Ada, famous for her work on the first computer programme back in 1842–43.