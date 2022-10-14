New board members wanted to join Marketing Nottingham and help promote the county

The organisation, which is responsible for growing the local economy through encouraging inward investment, attracting business and leisure visitors, student retention and aligning with the local business community, is looking to strengthen its existing board and is keen to hear from people who are passionate about the city and county.

Iain Blatherwick, interim chair of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said: "The role is a great opportunity to join an organisation which is here to help drive growth and promote the city and county as a top destination for tourism, inward investment and events.

"We would like to encourage people from all backgrounds to apply to join our board.”

Robin Hood Statue in Nottingham

More information about the role and person specification can also be found on the Marketing Nottingham website here.