‘Good News’ is a new competition for Anglican Churches launched by Ecclesiastical Insurance – with the chance to win £7,500 for their church.

The specialist insurer’s annual church competition shines a light on churches across the UK – their bright ideas and success stories, community heroes and ingenuity in the face of adversity.

It could be something the church community has done that has made life a little bit better, or easier for others, or a project that actively engaged with younger or older members of the local community.

You could win up to £7,500 for your church

Churches are encouraged to demonstrate what is new, different or imaginative about their activity, as well as how it has helped the local community and whether it could inspire others to do similar.

Entries should be submitted in the style of a news article with an attention-grabbing headline and no more than 250 words in length.

Photographs or videos are also encouraged to go along with the article to help show the impact of their initiative.Each entry is automatically entered into the regional competition where a panel of judges will each select a regional winner who will each receive a prize of £1,500 for their church.

The grand final of the competition will see one of the regional winners be crowned the national winner and receive an additional £6,000.