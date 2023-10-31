A new defibrilator has been installed at Nabbs Lane changing rooms in Hucknall.

The defibrilator has been installed by Ashfield Council and is one of a number the authority is installing in parks and green spaces across the district to increase access to life-saving equipment.

The defibrillator is in a locked box that needs a key code to open.

To access the unit, dial 999 and the ambulance service will provide the code, meaning emergency first aid can start whilst the ambulance is on its way.

Coun Ian Briggs (left), Trevor Middleton (town centre manager) and Coun Dave Shaw (right) with the new defibrialtor at Nabbs Lane. Photo: ADC

The unit is fully automatic and will talk the user through the process – it will not shock a casualty if a shock is not required.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said “Research from The Circuit shows that on average a defibrillator is 726 metres away from the centre of any given postcode.

"We are proud to help reduce this terrifying figure in Ashfield.

"These life-saving devices really do make all the difference to cardiac arrest survival rates.

“We are committed to making our town centres, parks and open spaces safer for everyone and this includes improving access to defibrillators. “We hope they don’t have to be used but it’s reassuring knowing that if they are needed, they are available for everyone.”

Defibrillators are life-saving devices that restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart.

If a defibrillator is used within the first minute, the survival rate can be as high as 90 per cent.

If it is used within the first three to five minutes, the likelihood of survival is around 74 per cent.

The British Heart Foundation has a free online training course that teaches people how to use a defibrillator and how to do CPR at bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life

Ashfield Council has a number of defibrillators across the district including outside the council offices in Hucknall.