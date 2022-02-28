The pictures were taken from a series of glass negatives belonging to David Palmer, a local Papplewick man whose family have lived in the area for generations.

The project was put together by Jane Abrams and Jenny Sissons, a local historian who was on the executive committee of the Nottinghamshire Local History Association (NLHA), who sadly passed away last year.

Sarah Seaton from the NLHA, said: “We thought we would do an exhibition of the photographs in memory of Jenny.

The exhibition is in memory of local historian Jenny Sissons

"We thought an ideal place to display them would be the Griffin's Head at Papplewick as it is the hub of the village and David's local.

"Landlord Marc was happy to oblige and they will be up until at least April for people to go and see.

"Jane Abrams and Laura Allen printed the photos from the glass negatives.

Jenny had been studying the area of Papplewick for many years and she was delighted to hear about the images David had.