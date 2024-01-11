New figures show the cost of childcare for parents in Nottinghamshire.

The Government made expanding free childcare a key pledge in last year's budget, in a drive to help parents back into the workforce.

Currently, parents earning below £100,000 can claim 15 hours of free care for children aged three or four – but this will expand to two-year-olds from April.

However, a children's charity has said parents are still being "locked out" of work by expensive rates.

New estimates from the Department for Education suggest parents in Nottinghamshire were paying £5.45 an hour in 2023 to have their two-year-olds looked after – less than the England average of £6.07.

For children aged three and four, childcare cost parents in the area £5.17 an hour, below an average of £5.90 for this age group.

The Department for Education surveyed 93 childcare providers for two-year-olds in Nottinghamshire and 127 for those aged three and four.

Ellen Broomé, managing director of Coram Family and Childcare, said high costs have been an issue for many years.

She said: “At a time when family budgets are under extreme pressure, the cost of childcare is making it near impossible for families to increase their income by working more hours. And too many parents, particularly mothers, are effectively locked out of work as they can’t make the sums add up.”

Across the East Midlands, average childcare costs for two-year-olds increased by 4.8 per cent to £5.34 an hour. England as a whole has seen a 6.5 per cent jump in fees.

Ms Broomé said: “High quality childcare is key social infrastructure. It helps parents work and narrows the gap between poorer children and their more affluent peers.”

She welcomed the expansion of free care this spring – but said bringing prices down and making it accessible will be key, particularly when it comes to helping disadvantaged children.

A Department for Education spokesperson said their plans could save eligible parents £6,500 per year, on average.

They said: “We want to ensure eligible families can benefit from this transformative offer as soon as possible, while ensuring parents and providers are prepared.