New fitness studios now open at Hucknall Leisure Centre as refurbishment programme steps up

The three studios are part of a £22.5 million refurbishment programme across Ashfield District Council’s three leisure centres.

At Hucknall, this programme has already seen a new reception area and a new gym opened at the venue.

Now, the next stage has been completed with the opening of a brand-new earth studio – a virtual studio which is focused on holistic activities such as pilates, yoga and barre which is the first of its type within Everyone Active – which runs the centre for council – centres.

Three new fitness studios have now opened at Hucknall Leisure Centre

The indoor cycling studio and main studio are both instructor-led and virtual, with the latter hosting a variety of group exercise classes such as body pump and zumba.

Work has also started on a 12-week wet changing rooms refurbishment.

The changing rooms will be converted into a changing village with different-sized areas to accommodate different users, such as single and family-sized cubicles.

Temporary changing rooms have been erected so that swimming provision is not disrupted.

And plans for a second swimming pool at the venue are also moving forward .

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said: “The transformation at Hucknall is already outstanding and it’s exciting how far we still have to go.

“It’s fantastic to see the refurbished studios have been just as well received by members as the new gym was.

"The next steps to bring an additional pool to the site will really take the leisure centre to the next level.”

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, added: “It is great to see Hucknall Leisure Centre’s transformation continue, and I know our customers are really excited by the changes being made.

“The upgrades will allow Hucknall to give a wider and more inclusive activity offering to the local community, enabling the site to fully meet the needs of the public.