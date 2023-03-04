Flood warnings inform the public about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and help people make informed decisions about how to respond.

New flood warnings are being introduced at Baker Lane Brook at Hucknall and Titchfield, covering 547 properties, and the River Meden, at Pleasley, covering 96 properties – to check if your home is included, see check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents are encouraged to prepare if they receive one of the three levels of flood alert – flood alert, flood warning, severe flood warning – which could mean packing a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they would not want to lose in a flood.

The River Meden at Pleasley.

A Flood Warning calls on people to act now which means turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety. A Severe Flood Warning means you are in immediate danger and to follow advice from emergency services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Lockhart, EA East Midlands flood risk manager, said: “We want to ensure everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding which is why we're pleased there are more communities across the East Midlands able to receive our free flood warning service.”

The Environment Agency will be holding drop-ins events, to allow residents to discuss flood risk, sign up for flood warnings and increase their resilience to flooding.

Community drop ins will be taking place at:

New Houghton Community Centre, Rotherham Road, New Houghton, on March 13, from 4-8pm;

Advertisement

Advertisement