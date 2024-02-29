Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gym Beasts has opened on Commercial Road in the old Boots building.

And already, the venue is proving a popular addition to the town, not just with local people but with fitness fans from around the surrounding area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The owner is 36-year-old local man Dean Smith and he wants Gym Beasts to be all about the community.

Dean Smith has opened Gym Beasts in Bulwell. Photo: National World

He said: “I wanted to create a gym where it was all about a good communal atmosphere as much as anything.

“You get some gyms where it feels very initimidating to go and I didn’t want that, I wanted a gym for everyone and everyone who has been so far has said one of the things they like about it is that it feels welcoming.”

The gym has been open for a month now and Dean is continually building up what it offers, on top of the usual excercise options with equipment such as weights and treadmills, there is also a boxing room with punchbags and what Dean calls a ‘chill out room’ with pool tables and sofas for people to relax on after a session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “We’ve got boxing classes coming in, zumba sessions, then we’ve got stretch and tone sessions, bootcamp training and fitness classes, so we’ve got plenty for everyone and that’s what it’s all about, offering something for everyone to try.

"We’ve got a really good mix of ages and abilities that use the gym and come to the classes and we want to encourage people to come down and give it a go.”

The gym’s opening times are 6am to 10pm Monday to Friday, 6am to 6pm Saturdays and 7am to 3pm on Sundays – visit the Facebook page for more details.

People can just pay as they go per session or there are options to pay weekly or monthly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dean said: “There’s no pressure, no direct debits ore anything like that, you just come along when you want and hopefully we can help get people around here who want to get a bit fitter to achieve their goals.