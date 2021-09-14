New Hucknall cycling group is all about including anyone and everyone

Equavelo is based on the ideals of diversity, inclusion, respect and individual expression and is designed to be inclusive, relaxed and friendly.

The group had its first ride out this week and rides will largely start and finish in Hucknall as group founder Nick Archer is from the town.

He said: “They’re designed to be all inclusive in everything from age to sex, gender and ethnic background.

Equavelo founder Nick Archer wants cycling to be all inclusive

"There is this belief that if you want to be a cyclist, you have to be male and I’m involved with some incredible women-led groups for women and non-binary people and now I want to create a mixed space for anyone who wants to get involved in the sport and ride together.

"If you’re out walking and a group of cyclists go by, they’re all almost always white males.

"By contrast, groups I’ve been involved with have been mixed in almost every conceivable way and it’s fantastic and there’s been an amazing vibe and I want to tap into that with Equavelo.”

The first Equavelo ride is tomorrow (Wednesday) and will go from Hucknall train station and loop up the Linby trail to Newstead, then past junction 27 of the M1 before going by America Farm, stopping off at the Horse & Groom pub before looping back across Watnall to Hucknall.

and Hucknall will be the epicentre for initial rides but Nick hopes it will branch out to other areas in time.

The group is on Instagram here and also on Facebook here with details of the group and rides posted there.

Nick is also posting details in community groups as he spreads the word around that there is a group for all cyclists on Hucknall and Bulwell folks’ doorsteps.

He said: “There’s lots of these groups popping up all over the country but Nottingham in particular there seems to be not so many.

"There are some incredible ones like Women in Tandem which is for women and non-binary people and again is all-inclusive.