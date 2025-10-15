New Hucknall Lidl on course to open in January - and new houses are for Ashfield folk

The long-awaited new Lidl on Watnall Road in Hucknall is on course to open early next year.

Construction work is well underway at the site on the former Hucknall Town FC ground with signage already in place.

The sight of the supermarket finally being built is a huge boost to surrounding residents, who have been waiting for it to happen ever since planning permission was granted in 2021.

Since then, the project has encountered numerous delays but is now finally heading for the finish line.

Coun Richard Darrington (right) with representatives from HarperCrewe and Metropolitan Thames Valley Homes at the new development on Watnall Road. Photo: Submitted

Coun Richard Darrington (Ref), who represents Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, said: “Lidl is cracking on superbly, the signage is up and I think they said they’re looking at the end of January for an opening date, or certainly have the project finished by then.”

Lidl’s impending completion comes on the back of the completion of the new housing project on the same site – and Coun Darrington said he’d had it confirmed that all the houses will all be for people on the Ashfield waiting list with some residents having already moved in.

Fears and rumours had been spread that the new houses, built by HarperCrewe, were being intended for migrants.

But this is not the case.

Coun Darrington said: “I’ve heard the talk that these houses were for migrants so I asked to meet the people from Metropolitan Thames Valley Homes and HarperCrewe on site and I had a look at the new homes and they’re beautiful.

"They are phase releasing them – some people are in now and there’s quite a few more to be in before Christmas – and they are 100 per cent going to Ashfield residents who are on the Ashfield list, which is great.

"They won’t all be for Hucknall residents because they are for all of Ashfield and it should be a nice estate and in 10 months time or so, they should all be taken.

"It’s great news for Hucknall and Ashfield that this is happening and it’s a success story for the area because we’ve got about 4,000 people on the social housing list.”

But while Coun Darrington is delighted by houses and the imminent completion of Lidl, both projects have given him concern about the surrounding roads, something that was brought starkly to light by the traffic chaos caused by major roadworks in the area last year.

And he said it was something he intended to raise as soon as possible with council highways chiefs.

He continued: “I think it needs pushing now that Aerial Way in that area needs to access the new housing estate.

"I think the traffic that goes around past the Texaco garage needs to be split.

“The whole traffic plan around there needs a serious review because otherwise, down the line, it’s going to be carnage up there.

"It’s something that needs to be acted on as soon as possible so I will be emailing the relevant people at the council this week and asking if that can be looked at.

"That section of road is unbearable anyway at times and it will be even more so when Lidl opens, so I think we need to aleviate some of it by opening up Aerial Way if we can.”