New meals project launched to tackle hunger in Nottingham

Working from the commercial kitchen at the council’s Loxley House headquarters, , FareShare Midlands will produce meals that will be delivered directly to local charitable and not-for-profit organisations who are tackling hunger, poverty and the escalating effects of the cost of living crisis.

Currently, 8.4 million people in the UK are struggling to afford to eat and 58,000 children are living in poverty in across Nottinghamshire – 22,500 in the city alone.

Working with Nottingham Catering, FareShare will prepare, process and cook enough surplus foods to provide 13,000 meals per month to be distributed to multiple Nottingham community groups, including social eating spaces, community groceries and homeless shelters.

Pictured at the launch event are, from left: Andy Parkinson (FareShare Midlands), Lee Kimberley (Nottingham Catering), Dr Marsha Smith (Coventry University), Simone Connolly (FareShare Midlands), Bulwell councillor Cheryl Barnard, Jill Carter (Pulp Friction CIC) and Charis Richardson (Sainsbury’s)

Sainsbury’s is funding the project as part of it’s Helping Everyone Eat Better mission to make a healthy and sustainable diet accessible for everyone.

Simone Connolly, FareShare Midlands chief executive, said: “Meal production is another way for us to unlock even more surplus food from the food industry.

“Local community organisations and charities will be able to offer these meals to vulnerable families in need, whether as part of a community pantry offering, community café service or holiday activity programme.