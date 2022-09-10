The scourge of drugs is being targeted

Preventative measures and support for addicts are among plans to help people struggling with substances, with as many as 175,600 people at risk of drug and alcohol issues in the county.

The figures have been reviewed as the Nottinghamshire health and wellbeing board approved a new substance misuse partnership.

Plans include school programmes to educate children at an early age and greater promotion of schemes like ‘Dry January’.

Further emphasis will be given to the recovery of people already affected by addiction, as well as improvements to treatment to support people struggling.

Nottinghamshire County Council says that, within the figures, about 12,800 people across the county are understood to be significantly dependent on substances like alcohol, illegal drugs and prescription medicines.

And one leading health official says that, while the figures are ‘synthetic’ estimates – meaning they are based on modelling – the number is likely to be higher due to the “hidden nature” of abuse.

Councillors have been told alcohol poses the greatest concern within Nottinghamshire, with about 160,000 of the 175,600 people estimated to drink at levels harmful to their health.

About 8,500 of the 12,800 people dependent on substances are estimated to be reliant on alcohol consumption, the data adds.

Health officials say excessive alcohol abuse has been exacerbated due to Covid, with more people drinking at home during lockdowns and presenting to health services with ‘complex needs’.

“Alcohol represents the greatest need, particularly post-pandemic,” says Tristan Snowdon-Poole, a public health manager at the county council.

“For those seeking support and treatment, we have good outcomes but there could be a stronger focus and a coordinated approach to education and prevention.”

He says further action could be taken to reduce the supply of alcohol to people at risk, including licensing restrictions and a limit on areas with a high concentration of pubs and bars.

But the wider approach will also focus on risk assessments for people coming into contact with healthcare and council services.

Upon first contact, they could be encouraged to seek help or attend rehabilitation facilities.

More advice would be on offer for people presenting with substance addiction, while mapping for hotspots in the county will identify areas most in need of further action.

And the plan will also work alongside Nottinghamshire Police to tackle the illegal supply of drugs within the community and the increasing prevalence of ‘county lines’ drug gangs.

These are organisations that work between different counties and often target vulnerable people to help in the supply of Class A drugs.

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, says the force will help in driving down drug supply in the county.

She said: “Our approach is about preventing, responding and supporting, but we have to get preventative work done first.

“We’ve got to have a much stronger message about getting the harm of drug supply off our streets. There will also be a focus on recreational drug users to try and stop that.