New play equipment being installed at Hucknall's Titchfield Park

Ashfield District Council announced the work on a post on its Facebook page.

The new play items will complement the existing equipment providing additional play opportunities for toddlers and young children.

The new equipment includes a sand and water play area, with fixed equipment, and room for buckets and spades.

New play equipment is being installed at Hucknall's Titchfield Park. Photo: Google

The improvements also incorporate inclusive and accessible items including an inclusive roundabout which can accommodate a wheelchair and an inclusive swing seat, something that residents have praised.

Janey Jane, commenting on the council’s Facebook post, wrote: “I was so pleased to see the new accessible equipment earlier today, a little step towards inclusivity. Thank you.”

The works are due to be completed for October half-term.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said: “We’re delighted to be rolling out the latest improvements to Titchfield Park.

"My six-year-old son Alexander has been checking on progress every day and reporting back to his class mates.

“When Hucknall elected Ashfield Independent councillors, we made investing in our parks a huge priority.

"Since then, parks like Titchfield and Nabbs Lane have received the biggest investment since the council was created in 1974.

"This means that our parks are now exciting locations for our young people to visit and we are extremely proud of that.

"With our new parks, our new improvements to Hucknall Leisure Centre including our gym and plans for an extra pool – these are exciting times for our town.

The improvements to the park play equipment are one part of £4.3 million of investments the council has made in Ashfield’s parks over the last five years.