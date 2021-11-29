The monthly police action nights are being funded by a grant of almost £250,000 which was secured by Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham City Council as part of the Home Office’s Safety of Women at Night (SWaN) Fund.

The funding is part of a sustained effort to tackle violence against women and girls and deliver practical solutions to reduce the vulnerability of women visiting the City’s night-time economy.

Officers will work with Nottingham Express Transit (NET) – which runs the trams to and from the city to places like Hucknall and Bulwell – to build on existing partnership approaches to transport safety, delivering increased patrols at taxi ranks and bus stops as well as on board trams to offer women reassurance and protection if they find themselves at risk and providing on-the-spot enforcement where necessary.

Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry chats to officers in the city centre after a new scheme to help women feel safe on nights out started last weekend

It also aims to deter crime and violence by maintaining a highly visible police presence and provide women with more opportunity to seek help if they need it.

The action nights, which will also include training for night-time economy staff to help them tend to vulnerable female revellers when they need help, come after Mrs Henry announced the launch of a late-night safety refuge in Nottingham.

The ‘safe space’ is being operated by first aid charity St John Ambulance and is available for female safety revellers who need help or medical assistance on a night out or find themselves in danger or at risk.

Operating on two weekends of every month in time for the busy festive season, it will be heavily signposted and publicised to ensure women know how to access it.

Inspector Arnie Ahmed, of the city centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are extremely pleased that Nottingham has been successful in the Home Office funding bid to improve safety for women and girls at night.

“Earlier this month saw the launch of a late-night safety refuge led by St John Ambulance so already this funding is starting to make a real difference within our city.

“Targeted activity continued over the weekend on our transport network as part of our commitment to keeping women and girls safe within the night time economy.

"A dedicated team of officers were deployed to ensure safety on our transport networks within the city.

"This is just one part of the continued work we do to ensure Nottinghamshire remains a safe place to live and visit.”

Trevor Stocker, NET head of operations, commented: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority and we welcome this new initiative.

“By further strengthening the partnerships we have with the police and other agencies, we hope that women and young girls will feel even safer when travelling on the tram network, particularly at night when they may feel particularly vulnerable.