New £15.7m Top Wighay offices on edge of Hucknall ‘on budget’ but there is ‘potential’ for cost rises

An artist's impression of the new Top Wighay offices

However, Councillor Ben Bradley MP (Con), the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, has conceded there is “potential into the future” for this sum to rise given nationwide difficulties in funding infrastructure projects.

The building, on the Hucknall-Linby border, was given planning consent in July and will be the Conservative-led authority’s first low-carbon office.

It came as part of the council’s ‘Investing in Nottinghamshire’ programme – an assessment of value for money from the authority’s property portfolio.

Initially, the project was expected to cost £14.7m but rose by £1m last year due to issues with rising construction fees and inflation.

Now concerns have been raised that the scheme could increase further as the country battles with inflation.

Many council projects have been impacted by inflation, including planned new outdoor facilities at King’s Mill Reservoir.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West, speaking at full council on the office project, asked: “Is Nottinghamshire County Council on track to complete work on time and within the original budget?”

In response, Coun Bradley confirmed a latest estimated costs document is being drawn up and will be reviewed by Coun Keith Girling (Con), portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, at a later date.

However, he said the project remains “on track” and within the budgeted £15.7m.

He said: “The next stage of the process is to issue the latest estimated costs report for approval, though the project is currently on track and in line with its original budget.

“Of course, we can all see the potential into the future through the current economic market for challenges but, as it stands, everything is on track.

“We’re committed to ensuring we are delivering services from appropriate, modern buildings, and improving residents’ access to the county council and our services.”

In response, Coun Shaw then asked what contingency plans the authority has in place to mitigate rising construction costs and soaring inflation.

“The original cost for this development was £14.7m and it’s already at £15.7m,” he said.

“England’s largest councils have recently warned they could make in-year reductions to services and cancel or delay repairs to local roads and infrastructure as spiralling costs add more than £1.5bn to the cost of councils.

“What contingency plans are we putting in place to fund any overspend of this white elephant?”

Responding, Cllr Bradley said the authority has already saved between £1.2-£1.3m by reducing its countywide building portfolio from 17 to nine.

And he said any cash spent on the Top Wighay building would be “worth that investment” in the long-term as the authority looks to save further on its building costs.

He said: “Even if you add in inflation and additional costs – which we intend to mitigate and have reserves and plans to do so – it’s worth that investment to save several millions in our revenue budget to continue providing services.”