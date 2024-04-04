New ratings given to care homes in Nottinghamshire - including one that is 'inadequate'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

Information from the CQC reveals three services in Nottinghamshire have received ratings from the start of March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lound Hall in Retford was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on May 16. The rating was published on June 16.

Multiple care homes have been given new scores in Nottinghamshire

On March 7, Stoneyford Care Home in Sutton was judged to be 'inadequate'. The care home had last been inspected on December 6.

Lastly, Maun View in Mansfield was given a 'requires improvement' rating on March 27, with the care home's most recent inspection on November 24.

The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.

The Chad approached Stoneyford Care Home and Maun View for a comment regarding their new CQC ratings.