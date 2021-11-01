New talent-spotting app targets Hucknall and Bulwell-based sporting stars

Spoxio, the first sports-based scouting application of its kind, wants to connect the sporting world by allowing users to showcase talent by uploading videos and photographs to their own profiles.

The user’s footage can then be seen by scouts, who create accounts and request a message exchange with any rising stars they may have spotted.

The brand-new app is available on desktop, IOS and Android, and can be used by anyone from footballers to fans, basketball players to boxers or even coaches and personal trainers.

The new app can helping aspiring sports stars find teams and platforms for their talents

The hope is that Spoxio will help facilitate dream moves for a diverse range of athletes from various sporting disciplines.

Temi Obadina, co-founder of the Spoxio app, said: “The aim of Spoxio is to provide an environment that will allow sportspeople to show what they are all about.

“Clubs, scouts and other sports organisations are constantly looking for a pool of talented athletes to recruit from, both nationally and internationally.

"Spoxio offers users the ability to do exactly that.”

The app’s creators also want it t be used by big stars – suggesting they too can use it to raise their profiles.

Temi added: “We created this platform as a village for everyone in sport to come together.

“We hope to get to the point where every household is using Spoxio, and we believe that we can make it happen.”