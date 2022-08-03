New website to help Hucknall and Ashfield residents find jobs and training is launched by the council

Called Career Boost, the webpage provides practical information and introduces users to a range of organisations that offer career and job support services to help develop new and existing skills.

The website is designed to help unemployed people find work or start a business, as well as helping employed people that are wanting a change in career in order to add to their skillset.

On the website residents will find five unique sections, each tailored to easily point people towards the right information that will help you achieve your goals, and a list of the Partners Organisations which include the University of Nottingham, Vision West Notts College, Care4Notts, Department for Work and Pensions, Futures, and The Construction Industry Training Board.

The new website has been launched by the council to help people find new jobs and training opportunities

Coun Sarah Madigan (Ash Ind), executive lead member for customer services and strategic planning said: “The new careers boost portal is a one-stop shop for developing new skills and opportunities and connecting people with local organisations.

"We want to give the people of Ashfield the means to access support and opportunities that can be life changing.

"Not everyone knows what is available or where to go to get support and information.

"Our hope is this becomes the next stop for people on their journey”

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), council leader, added: “The development of the dedicated space has been designed to empower the people of Ashfield to develop new skills, find information and take advantage services that they didn’t know was available previously.”

The new website also offers help and advice on cover letters, CVs and interview techniques for people applying for jobs, as well as dedicated resources for those wanting to go self-employed or gain new qualifications.

The space also helps residents who want to start a business by enabling them to take advantage of the free business start-up courses and work with organisations like the Princess Trust, The Big House Programme and Head Start Enterprise Ashfield, all of whom provide support and information on starting and running a business, managing finances, generating sales and managing human resources.