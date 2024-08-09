Newlywed Nottinghamshire couple receive 'best wedding present ever' after winning £5 million home

By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Aug 2024, 11:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A newlywed couple from Nottinghamshire received the “best wedding present ever” by winning a £5 million home.

Hillary McManus, aged 30, and Franco McManus, aged 34, have emerged as the winners of the lavish four-bedroom property located in the heart of Victoria Park village, London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property includes amenities such as a gym, games room, jacuzzi, and sauna.

Originally from London, the couple currently resides in Nottinghamshire.

Hillary and Franco McManus Omaze Million Pound House London winners inside their new £5m home. Photo released August 9 2024. Credit: Omaze/SWNSHillary and Franco McManus Omaze Million Pound House London winners inside their new £5m home. Photo released August 9 2024. Credit: Omaze/SWNS
Hillary and Franco McManus Omaze Million Pound House London winners inside their new £5m home. Photo released August 9 2024. Credit: Omaze/SWNS

They secured the property as the winners of the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their prize also included £250k cash and is the most valuable property ever to be won in a UK prize draw.

Hillary, who bought the winning entry for just £20, said: “One minute we were sitting at home gearing up for just another Friday night, deciding what we were gonna have for dinner and watch on telly, then before we knew what was happening, we’d won a £5 million house in London and our lives had changed forever.

“It turned out to be anything but your average Friday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stunning Hackney-based property. Credit: Omaze/SWNSStunning Hackney-based property. Credit: Omaze/SWNS
Stunning Hackney-based property. Credit: Omaze/SWNS

“My husband thought they must’ve got the wrong door at first, thank goodness they hadn’t – the whole thing is just bonkers, we feel like the luckiest people in the world.

“We only just got married a couple of months ago, and that was the best day of our lives, we never thought we’d top it – but all this is running it a very close second - it's certainly the best wedding present ever.”

Read More
Quirky new pizzeria inside Grade II listed bank opens in Nottingham

The amazing property is mortgage-free and includes coverage for all stamp duty and legal fees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A closer look inside the couple's new modern home. Credit: Omaze/SWNSA closer look inside the couple's new modern home. Credit: Omaze/SWNS
A closer look inside the couple's new modern home. Credit: Omaze/SWNS

Hillary, who has been working as an English teacher at a secondary school in Nottingham for the past six years, got married to Franco in March of this year.

The couple had been together for eight years before getting married and are planning to upgrade their honeymoon to Japan later this year.

They currently reside in a newly built, three-bedroom house in rural Nottinghamshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, they bought the house for £250,000 after saving for a deposit for four years.

Luxury bathroom. Credit: Omaze/SWNSLuxury bathroom. Credit: Omaze/SWNS
Luxury bathroom. Credit: Omaze/SWNS

Hillary said: “The best thing about winning this house is that I get to share it with the love of my life.

“We’ve only been married a few months and were already looking forward to planning the rest of our lives together – but this win has changed our future forever – we never have to worry about money ever again – it's an incredible feeling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We scrimped and saved so hard for four years to buy our first house, but it turns out all we needed was £20 and a bit of luck to land our second house – and what a house it is.

“I’m an English teacher, but you don’t need to be a maths teacher to work out that £20 for an incredible £5 million home is an exceptional return.”

The stunning Hackney home has been renovated.

The ground floor features an atrium courtyard garden, a reception area with high ceilings, a kitchen, a dining room, a utility room, a guest suite, and a cloakroom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The couple's rural Nottinghamshire property. Credit: Omaze/SWNSThe couple's rural Nottinghamshire property. Credit: Omaze/SWNS
The couple's rural Nottinghamshire property. Credit: Omaze/SWNS

Moving upstairs, the feature staircase offers a perfect view of the impressive reception space.

There is a study area on the landing and two more en suite bedrooms.

A main bedroom suite can be found on the top floor.

Related topics:NottinghamshireLondonVictoria ParkNottinghamJapan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice