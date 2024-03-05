Newstead Brass named one of the Midlands' top bands once again after top-five championship finish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Competing in the championship section, Newstead matched their result from last year.

It continues a good run of form for the band after its win at the North East Midlands Brass Band Association (NEMBBA) spring contest last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band performed Philip Sparke’s ‘Variations on an Enigma’ for both contests and were conducted by Martin Heartfield.

Newstead Brass finished a fine fifth at the Midlands Championships. Photo: Submitted

A band spokesperson said: “A huge thanks goes out to all of our amazing musicians and to Martin Heartfield for leading us with unwavering dedication.

"To everyone who cheered us on, for your ongoing support and encouragement, thank you, and we couldn’t have done it without you.

"There’s been a lot of hard work mixed with determination and passion over the last couple of months but it’s paid off as we secure our position near the top of the Midlands region’,

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was held at Corby Business Academy in Northamptonshire and attracted more 70 entries from across the region – stretching from Buxton to Milton Keynes and Shrewsbury to Skegness – across five divisions.

Newstead played ninth of the 12 bands in the championship section, which was won by Desford ahead of the GUS Band second and Derwent Brass third, followed by Sovereign Brass and then Newstead.

A successful weekend for Martin Heartfield saw him also take fifth place with Thoresby in the Division One competition, which was won by the Langley Band.