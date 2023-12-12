Newstead Brass is facing the final curtain unless it can raise £3,000 to keep going.

The band has launched an online funding campaign called Brassed Up For ‘24 to save the popular ensemble and keep it going beyond it’s 50th year – which it celebrates in 2024.

Newstead Brass began in 1988 when, following the Hucknall Colliery closure, the band room was demolished and the Hucknall Linby Miners Welfare Band relocated and became the Newstead Welfare Brass band.

The band originally began in the mid-1970s when the junior section of the Bestwood Band linked up with the Hucknall and Linby Miners Welfare who were keen to support and develop a band of their own.

The Newstead Brass name was launched in 2005 to emphasise the versatility of a group which plays concerts around the country.

However, a lack of bookings in the last 12 months, caused by the cost of living crisis, has led to the coffers being bled dry in the last 12 months and now the band needs people’s help to keep going.

It has launched a Crowdfunding appeal to raise £3,000 and people can donate to it at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brassedupfor24

Band manager Alex Seedhouse, speaking on BBC Radio Nottingham, said: “We are self-funded and without the concert bookings, we can’t really pay for anything.

"Our conductor needs paying, rehearsal space, instrument repairs and we’re in a bit of trouble.

"At Christmas time we do a bit of carolling and we’re trying to fill the gap by doing our own concerts rather than relying on bookings, but that gap is a bit too big this year, which is why we’re appealing for help.

"If we don’t find that funding, we’re basically thinking we probably run out of money to keep the band going mid next year which would be a real shame because it’s the band’s 50th anniversary.

"We’ve had a good start to the campaign but we need that extra push now to keep going and give ourselves time to right the ship.

"The impact on money for local councils and the number of people generally who would book us for concerts is quite low.

"That squeeze we’ve all felt individually is now being felt more widely across organisations.”