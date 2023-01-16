The Newstead business delighted staff at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton with bouquets of fresh flowers, creating moments of joy during a busy end to the year.

Dani Turner, Bunches customer experience director, said: “Supporting the community is important to us, as is donating to charity, as we’ve always given a minimum of 10 per cent of our profits away to charities to help make a difference.

“We thought a great way to wrap up 2022 would be to give back to local NHS staff who continue to work so hard.

Bunches donated flowers to NHS staff at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton

“It was lovely to see the reactions from the staff and we’re now focused on other means to continue giving back throughout this year.

“The delivery wouldn’t have been possible without the help of another local business, Alltruck, who supported us by lending their lorry free of charge for the special occasion.”

David Ainsworth, hospital director of strategy and partnerships, said: “I want to say a huge personal thank you to Bunches for making a valuable contribution to the hospital and our staff.

“It’s been a tough time and the NHS has been very busy, especially during Christmas, and the flowers have made a huge difference and brought smiles to all our staff at a time when they need it most.”

Bunches also donated £500 worth of toiletries, food, and seasonal treats to support the Kirkby Woodhouse food bank.

Bunches shares a minimum of 10 per cent of its profits to charitable causes in the UK every year and as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, its donation will reach more local people in need than ever before.

Elaine Moulton, chairman of trustees at St. John’s Church, Kirkby Woodhouse, said: “We would like to send our sincere thanks to Bunches for the most generous donation of much needed items for our food bank.

“As Bunches witnessed when they dropped off its donations, it was really busy and topped the numbers we’ve helped in a long time.