Newstead florists deliver happiness with 100 bouquets to Nottinghamshire care homes

Bunches, which is based in Newstead Village, handed out 100 beautiful bouquets of Sunflowers to residents at two Church Farm Care homes, Cotgrave and Skylarks. Many of the residents may not usually receive flowers, and Bunches wished to deliver a dose of happiness and put a smile on the faces of all at the care homes, nurses and staff included.

Dani Turner, customer experience director at Bunches, said: “We were delighted to see the residents smile at the sight of their bright yellow blooms.

Janet Stevenson and Nancy Marshall with their free bouquets

“As a family-run business ourselves, we are committed to delivering ethical plants and flowers to homes across the country, as well as helping support causes that assist the local community.

"We encourage other businesses to give back to their local community to have a positive impact.”

The team also gave out 300 packets of birdseed, 200 packets of cornflower seeds and 200 packets of sunflower seeds to Church Farm Care, which will be planted in the grounds for visitors and family members to enjoy.

Lucy Atkinson, director of Church Farm Care, said: “We cannot thank Bunches enough for their generosity. It was lovely to welcome them into our homes and it was amazing to see our family members’ faces light up when they received their bouquets.

“We are also so grateful for their additional efforts to support the appearance of our gardens, as it’s known that plants, flowers and scents can evoke memories for dementia patients, and we know that our family members will thoroughly enjoy watching the wildlife that visits our grounds as a result.”

As part of the day, Bunches also shared stories with Church Farm Care staff about the most memorable bouquet they have received.