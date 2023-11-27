Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s early intervention, speech and language team has won The Public Sector Children's Team Award at the Children and Young People Now Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team offers four different speech and language services for children and families in Aspley, Bulwell, Hyson Green and Arboretum and St Ann’s, from aged nine months up until their fourth birthday.

The award is the team’s second national honour this year after it won the Inclusive Practice Award at the Nursery World Awards back in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team, commissioned by Small Steps Big Changes (SSBC), aims to help all children develop their best possible communication skills to help them learn and be happy, by reaching all families who need their support.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s early intervention, speech and language team has won another national award. Photo: Submitted

Julia Harris, speech and language therapist, said: “We are all thrilled to win this award that recognises our hard work in making our services as inclusive as possible.

"We are so proud to represent and show off the good work we do at Notts Healthcare.

"We value the importance of a good quality evidence base in speech and language service provision and we focus on keeping children and families at the heart of what we do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We hugely value working closely alongside the wonderful Bi-lingual Co- Worker team too, to ensure we reach more families that need our support.

"We have translated many of our resources into some of the most commonly spoken languages in the wards and we have trialled different ways of working such as evening sessions to include more working parents to be able to access our offers.

We are committed to providing parents, carers and children with the best possible support to help children to develop their language and communication skills, giving them the very best start in life.”

Becky Sutton, chief operating officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “Congratulations to the team for winning their second national award, which is brilliant news and further demonstrates the outstanding service they provide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Many children and young people with speech, language and communication needs (SLCNs) can find it hard to join in and learn when they start school, and to manage their friendships and emotions.