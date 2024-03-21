Nine Mansfield and Ashfield food establishments that have been awarded new hygiene ratings

We have compiled a list of takeaways and other food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield that have been given a new food hygiene rating following the most recent inspection.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Mar 2024, 14:10 GMT

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

1. Hygiene ratings

Chartwells at Sutton Community Academy at High Pavement, Sutton, was rated five out of five on March 6

2. Chartwells - Sutton Community Academy

Chartwells at Sutton Community Academy at High Pavement, Sutton, was rated five out of five on March 6 Photo: Google

Subway on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14.

3. Subway

Subway on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14. Photo: Google

The Pizza Boy, at 12 Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was given a score of four on February 14

4. The Pizza Boy

The Pizza Boy, at 12 Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was given a score of four on February 14 Photo: Google

