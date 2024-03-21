The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.
1. Hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Pixabay
2. Chartwells - Sutton Community Academy
Chartwells at Sutton Community Academy at High Pavement, Sutton, was rated five out of five on March 6 Photo: Google
3. Subway
Subway on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14. Photo: Google
4. The Pizza Boy
The Pizza Boy, at 12 Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was given a score of four on February 14 Photo: Google