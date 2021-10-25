Nominate your Hucknall and Bulwell community Covid heroes for a special Christmas treat

The restaurant plans to celebrate its forthcoming return to Nottingham city centre by giving away 10 Christmas parties for deserving individuals who have been Covid community heroes to celebrate with their colleagues or loved ones.

Matt Snell, chief executive, said: "Throughout the pandemic, we witnessed truly remarkable acts of courage and kindness from all walks of life.

"From those saving and protecting lives in health and care roles, to staff working round the clock to keep supermarket shelves stacked, volunteers fundraising for charities in need or simply a friendly neighbour looking out for their community.

Nominate your community Covid heroes for a special Christmas feast

"If you know someone that deserves to be recognised, now is the time to nominate them.

“Opening a new restaurant is an incredibly exciting time, but we can’t forget that it comes off the back of an extremely challenging 18 months.

"We want to recognise this, and the incredible compassion shown by so many.

“So in the true spirit of Christmas, we want to celebrate the individuals and groups who went above and beyond throughout the pandemic, as chosen by the people who witnessed it.

“Once we have selected our shortlist of nominees, we’ll be in touch to plan a truly memorable Christmas experience at our new restaurant, which we hope goes some way in showing our gratitude.”

Anybody can nominate as many people or organisations as they like, but the nominee must live or work/volunteer in Nottinghamshire.

To nominate your Covid community hero, click here.