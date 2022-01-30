The award is given to a young person who may have been involved in gangs, knife crime or any other forms of criminality but has made significant progress and inspired others.

Lyrico tragically died after being attacked in 2018.

The award in his memory is part of Nottinghamshire Police’s Live Our Best Life Awards, which celebrate young people in their communities.

Akil Johnson-Richards, last year's Lyrico Steele Award winner, with Lyrico's mother Keishaye Steede. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The awards focus on those aged between eight and 18, who have shown incredible resilience, selflessness or have done something inspirational throughout the last year.

As well as the Lyrico Steede Award, there are five other categories people can be nominated in.

The Rising Above Adversity Award which goes to a young person who despite their background or upbringing are an inspiration to others.

The Young Leader of the Year Award, awarded to a young person who is leading by example and is a role model to their peers through student, sports or youth work.

The Young Performer of the Year Award, which goes to someone who has displayed amazing talents such as singing, dancing, rapping, acting and anything creative.

The Bringing People Together Award which is awarded to a person who has tried to bring the community together or fought to eradicate hate or racism.

The Young Inspiration Award, given to someone who has done something inspirational during lockdown and shown incredible resilience or something selfless to help others.

Romel Davis, Nottinghamshire Police’s youth outreach worker, who works within the Citizens in Policing Department launched the awards last year.

He said: “I launched these awards as a way to recognise the incredible achievements made by young people throughout Nottinghamshire and the fantastic work some of them carried out throughout the hardest times during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is so important that these young people are recognised and their amazing hard work has a light shone on it and is celebrated.

“It is a great way to showcase the amazing achievements of young people and the incredible things they are doing throughout Nottinghamshire.

“It is also a great opportunity to highlight those who have gone the extra mile and are a positive role model for their peers.

“The awards last year were a huge success even without a ceremony due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

“However, this year the awards are going one step further with a full ceremony including entertainment, food and speeches taking place at Nottingham Forest’s football ground.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who knows, works with, teaches or looks after anyone between the ages of eight to 18, to nominate a person to receive one of the six awards.

“It’s a great opportunity for the force and sponsors to celebrate the work done by these young people so please if you know of any who really deserves to be celebrated for their actions please follow the link and nominate.”

The all-inclusive ceremony is due to take place on April 19 with invited guests treated to live entertainment, food and drink and potential celebrity appearances.