Nominations now open for This Girl Can Nottingham Awards 2025
Now in their third year, nominations are open, giving people the chance to celebrate inspiring individuals who help make movement more inclusive and accessible for all.
Winners will be revealed at a ceremony on November 20, hosted once again by Charmaine Daley, workforce development officer for This Girl Can Nottingham.
She said: “I am delighted to be hosting this event for the third year running, a heartfelt way to celebrate our unsung heroes in Nottingham — women who often go under the radar but deserve to have their names in lights.
“This year, we encourage everyone to nominate a woman who deserves recognition for the positive impact she has on individuals or communities.
"No matter how big or small the contribution, if it has made a difference to you, we want to hear about it.”
Coun Corall Jenkins (Lab), executive member for communities, waste and equalities at Nottingham City Council, added: “We’re excited to launch the 2025 This Girl Can Nottingham Awards.
“Now in its third year, the awards celebrate the achievements of women in the sporting community of Nottingham.
"These awards showcase everything that these inspiring groups and individuals do to help others keep moving and make a positive impact on their lives.”
This year, people can nominate someone who deserves to be recognised in one of nine award categories, including This Girl Can Volunteer and Unsung Hero.
And new for 2025, is the category This Girl Can Fearless Mover.
This award celebrates someone who ‘shows up, gets moving, and shine, regardless of her age, ability, or the courage it took to take part, she brings her best every time and inspires those around her and reminds us all that movement is for everyone’.
This year’s categories are:
- Get Out Get Active Inclusion Award
- This Girl Can Volunteer Award
- Coaching Award
- Personal Trainer Award
- Physical Activity Group Award
- Group Fitness Instructor Award
- Unsung Hero Award
- Girl Can Award
- This Girl Can Fearless Mover
Submit your nomination today using the link below and help celebrate the incredible individuals at activenottingham.com/all/tgc-awards-2025/
Nominations close at 11:45pm on October 19.
