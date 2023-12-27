Not too late for budding Notts sports stars to apply for 'Talented Athletes' funding

Funding for talented up-and-coming athletes is open for applications until New Year’s Eve 2023.

Grants up to £1,000 are still available via Nottinghamshire Council’s Talented Athletes Fund for budding stars who have represented their country at national events in the last 24 months, which include a range of Sport England-recognised sports.

The grants are part of an overall funding pot worth up to £50,000 and more information can be found at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/business-community/community-and-voluntary-sector/the-local-communities-fund-lcf/talented-athletes-fund

Funding will be allocated to successful applicants from next April 2024.

Councillor Scott Carlton, the county council’s cabinet member for communities and public health, said: “We are very keen to try and help as many of the county’s talented sports people as possible.

“In 2023, a record number of applications were received and it would be fantastic if we can surpass this for the 2024 programme.

“Coaching and related costs are rising, making training and competing in performance sport very challenging.

“The road to realising potential is never easy and I commend all Nottinghamshire sports people for their devotion and will to strive for their dreams.”

Athletes who benefitted from previous funding rounds include indoor cricketer Lawrence Burton, from Ravenshead who recently featured on BBC East Midlands Today.

Lawrence has been travelling to Birmingham in recent years for training, coaching and matches.

He said: “Initially, I applied to the Talented Athletes Fund to help my family with the expenses.

“This all proved to be worth it as, in April, I was selected to play for the England under 17 squad in the Junior World Series held in Dubai.

“The tournament was an amazing experience, and it has motivated me to further improve my skills and aim higher still.”

Lawrence's proud dad, Colin, said playing in an international tournament was the realisation of long-time ambition for his son.

He said: “The national governing body – England and Wales Cricket Board – supports the team with publicity and by allowing the players to wear the three lions on their playing kit.

“However, with a lack of national funding, parents were expected to find almost £3,000 for the summer training, equipment and the tour itself.

“Most importantly, Lawrence had the Nottinghamshire Council logo on the bat, training kit and his kit bag.