Nottingham beach is back as popular attraction returns with a Greek theme

Nottingham Beach is back in the Old Market Square in the city centre.

This year, it's revamped with a stunning Santorini theme, bringing the essence of Greece right to the city centre.

And it’s open now and will be every day from 10am right up until September 1

Bulwell-based company, The Mellors Group is setting the summer stage with sand, pool, thrilling rides, mouth-watering food, refreshing drinks, and games to keep the excitement going all summer long.

Nottingham beach is back with a Santorini theme this year. Photo: Submitted

Bringing a bigger and better sandy beach and pool area, Nottingham residents and visitors have even more reason to cool off and escape the summer heat, all alongside the new, stylish Santorini-themed beach bar.

There are also rides and attractions with something for all the family, including the iconic Starflyer, bungee trampolines, hook-a-duck, bumper boats, and much more.

With summer family activities including volleyball, salsa dancing, and the much-loved movie nights, visit nottinghambeach.co.uk for the full entertainment schedule and to enter your team for the volleyball competition.

For visitors craving something tasty, there will be a variety of stalls offering food, drink, and indulgent treats.

Embrace the Santorini vibe with hearty Greek gyros or indulge your sweet tooth with Nutella-filled crepes.

For beachgoers looking for an ice-cold drink, the beach bar is the perfect summer hotspot to enjoy a fruity Pimms or refreshing Aperol Spritz, a pint of chilled beer, or a crisp glass of wine.

Entry is still free for visitors wanting to enjoy the beach and paddling area.

Sun-seekers who want to experience all other attractions will be able to get tickets on arrival if they’re available.