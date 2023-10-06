Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham Council says it has reluctantly taken the decision due to the significantly increased costs of staging the event, which was scheduled to be held at the Forest Recreation Ground on Sunday, November 5.

Set against the context of wider budgetary pressures facing the authority, it was felt that putting on the bonfire and fireworks would unfortunately not be viable.

This is the fourth year in a row the event has been cancelled, with 2020 and 2021 affected by the pandemic. It did not go ahead in 2022 due to increased costs.

Nottingham City Council has announced that this year's bonfire night event has been cancelled again. Photo: Submitted

The free event, which consists of a huge bonfire, firework displays, fairground rides and food stalls, is funded by the council and the Bulwell-based Mellors Group.

It was expected to require around £60,000 to stage this year, with a third covered by the Mellors Group, and a £40,000 cost to the council.

This is a significant increase on the £30,000 event in 2019 due to a sharp rise in inflation and new regulations.

The cost not only includes fireworks and event attractions, but also site management, security, medical cover and anti-terrorism measures, which are all standard requirements for an events such as this.

The council is already seeing significant financial pressures on its wider budgets, as it meets increasing demand for the services it provides to support vulnerable children and adults.

The council said many local authorities around the country are unable to stage bonfire night displays this years, highlighting that Manchester, Cardiff and Leeds all cancelled events last year and Glasgow, Gravesend and Norwich have already cancelled events for this year 2023 – again due to budget pressures and rising costs.

Council officers looked at a number of options to help finance an event this year, including charging for car parking and external funding, but none would have raised the required income.

However, the council will continue looking for sponsorship opportunities to support its events programme into the future.

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure and culture at the council, said: “It’s disappointing that the bonfire night event has been cancelled for the fourth year running.

"We did not want to have to take this decision, but with increasing financial pressures in a very difficult current economic climate, we were left with no choice.

“We understand that this will be a big disappointment to families across Nottingham who look forward each year to a firework celebration at the Forest Recreation Ground, but we have a responsibility with budgets so tight to justify every pound that’s spent.

"I know officers worked really hard to secure external funding, but unfortunately costs remained very high in a number of areas and we continue operating in a tough economic environment, making it difficult to stage the event this year."

James Mellors of the Mellors Group added: “I'm disappointed that this year's event has been cancelled, but I understand the council's decision.