Labour-run Nottingham City Council brought the site back under its control last year and reopened the gates in June, following the collapse of Nottingham Castle Trust in November 2022.

While the council says it reached its target visitor number of 200,000 people three months earlier than planned, the price of an annual ticket is due to go up to ensure the attraction remains sustainable.

It comes after the authority issued a Section 114 notice in November last year, whereby it effectively declared bankruptcy, and approved sweeping cuts to services and more than 500 jobs amid significant financial pressures.

Nottingham Castle's annual pass is going up to £15. Photo: Submitted

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “It goes without saying to ensure the castle remains a success for everyone to enjoy, we have to be financially responsible.

"That is why the price is set to increase from £12 to £15 from April 1.

“Our popular offer remains.

"It will be £15 for a ticket which visitors can use to access the castle, grounds and Brewhouse Yard for a full year after purchase.

"Our popular offer of 15-year-olds and under go free will remain unchanged.”

Councillors were informed the offer has been benchmarked and remains competitive with other similar attractions.

Coun Kotsonis said the visitor target of 200,000 people was achieved partly thanks to ‘better weather than usual’.