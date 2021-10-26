Nottingham Christmas events and attractions will go ahead this year

Organisers have revised the usual arrangements to ensure people can come to the city centre and choose from a wide range of festive treats and experiences, and above all, enjoy themselves safely.

The new-look event follows advice from public health and the Safety Advisory Group for Events (SAGe) which preferred a dispersed offer using spaces across the city centre rather than all attractions being sited in Old Market Square as usual.

A range of seasonal activities will therefore be spread across the Old Market Square, Smithy Row, Long Row and Trinity Square.

The traditional carousel will be part of Nottingham's Christmas line-up this year

The number of market stalls has been scaled back, and spaces around them increased to improve circulation.

Old Market Square will remain the focal point for the city’s Christmas events.

The city’s traditional 60ft high Norway Spruce Christmas tree, lit with 4,000 twinkling bulbs, will take centre stage in front of the Council House, which will be adorned by a snowflake-inspired lighting display.

A giant observation wheel will whisk visitors 33 metres up into the air, with stunning views over the city’s rooftops.

For those who prefer to stay closer to ground level, a traditional carousel will also light up the square.

A new apres ski-themed pop-up bar will also be located on Old Market Square, while the traditional helter skelter bar will return to Smithy Row offering visitors a steaming mug of Glühwein as riders slide down the traditional fairground favourite from above.

Traditional chalet style market stalls will be trading along Long Row and Smithy Row offering a chance for some alternative Christmas shopping with a choice of gifts, crafts, and speciality food.

The festive events will also spread this year to Trinity Square, where a specially-constructed Christmas Village with a number of food and drink options, will see visitors entering via a Christmas Tree-lined entrance leading to a winter-themed setting featuring a number of igloo-style glass domes.

Plans for a further-dispersed Winter Wonderland that would have seen popular elements of the event such as ice skating and the Ice and Sur la Piste bars re-located to other areas of the city centre, were considered by event organisers, Bulwell-based Mellors Group, but unfortunately this has not proved possible.

Other Christmas events are expected to be announced in due course and the celebrations will begin as the lights across the city are switched on and attractions open on Monday, November 15 and will run until Friday, December 31.

Coun Eunice Campbell Clark (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure, culture, and schools, who represents Bulwell Forest, said: “We are really pleased that we have been able to come up with a high-quality programme of Christmas events and attractions dispersed around the city centre in conjunction with Mellors Group.

"In planning for this event, we have been mindful of the issues at last year’s event and we acknowledge it’s important to maintain a balance of keeping people safe and urging caution but also allowing people to enjoy the seasonal festivities.