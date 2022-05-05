Nottingham City Transport unveils commemorative bus for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The double deck bus features the official Platinum Jubilee emblem and is painted in a purple, platinum and white version of NCT’s livery.

The platinum colour represents the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, whilst the purple colour is associated with royalty.

The ‘jubilee bus’ was officially unveiled by Sir John Peace, Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Coun David Trimble (Lab), Lord Mayor of Nottingham, David Astill, NCT managing director, and colleagues from NCT.

Sir John Peace, Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Coun David Trimble, Lord Mayor of Nottingham, David Astill, NCT managing director David Astill and NCT workers unveil the special 'jubilee bus'

Mr Astill said: “NCT has proudly served Nottingham for 144 years and it is remarkable that for almost half of that time the same sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II, has served her country and commonwealth.

"We think it appropriate to acknowledge her achievement on behalf of the city.”

NCT also commemorated the Queen’s Silver Jubilee when two buses in a special silver livery operated across the NCT network during 1977.