Nottingham councillor appointed Deputy Police Commissioner despite questions over value for money

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coun Angela Kandola has been appointed as Nottinghamshire’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, despite questions over whether the £63,000 role is value for taxpayers.

Commissioner Gary Godden (Lab) said the deputy role would be worth the spending and help him manage a huge workload.

Coun Kandola, who represents Berridge ward for Labour on Nottingham City Council, promised she would tackle violence against women and girls, and represent overlooked communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her previous confirmation hearing in front of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel was cancelled at the last moment in August to allow for further checks to be carried out.

Coun Angela Kandola has been appointed as Nottinghamshire’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner

Mr Godden, who is responsible for holding Nottinghamshire Police to account, told the panel on Monday, September 16, that he was now confident she was the right person for the job.

However, Conservative members questioned why the role was being used when previous Conservative Commissioner Caroline Henry had not appointed a deputy.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Kandola, said: “I am honoured and privileged to be in this role, working on issues I’m passionate about. I have 25 years of experience delivering within the communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My biggest job will be addressing violence against women and girls, and building trust and confidence within the communities.”

She will carry out the role for four days a week, and attend to her councillor duties on the remaining day.

Mr Godden praised her “vast experience” in working with marginalised people.

He said: “I wouldn’t appoint anyone if I didn’t think it would be value for money. I have over 100 requests for meetings – I can’t possibly deliver that on my own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important we have someone with the right temperament and value for the role. That’s why I took the extra month (to confirm the appointment).

“It’s more important that we have the right person than appointing someone for the sake of it.”

Christine Goldstraw, who chairs the panel, said they had received an open letter of support for Coun Kandola from “eminent local community members”, but also critical letters “of a sensitive nature”.

Coun Jonathan Wheeler (Con) said he was against the role in principle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I would have told Caroline Henry the same thing. Other authorities have only used it where they’ve had increased responsibilities, and I don’t see that here.”

Coun Boyd Elliott (Con) also said “taxpayers’ money could be better put somewhere else”.

However Coun Paul Taylor (Lab) said: “I can think of no one more suited to the role, and you will undoubtedly help women and girls in the county.”

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) described it as a “controversial decision”, but said: “If it works, it will be advantageous for Nottinghamshire.”

Members also asked Coun Kandola to support rural parts of the county, and not just the city.

After voting took place behind closed doors, the panel recommended that Coun Kandola be appointed the role.