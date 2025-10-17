Nottingham 'ready' to host FIFA Women's World Cup matches, says council leader

The leader of Nottingham City Council says the city is ‘ready’ to become a host city for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2035 – but the bid hinges on Nottingham Forest redeveloping the City Ground in the next decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the UK bid to host the event is successful, Nottingham will be one of up to 20 cities shortlisted to host matches.

A decision on the shortlist is expected to be made by FIFA in April 2026, and a final selection of between 14 to 16 host cities and stadia is then expected to be revealed by FIFA in 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), council leader, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We’re incredibly excited about the possibility of being part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2035.

Nottingham Forest's City Ground could stage matches at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2035. Photo: Submitted

“The power of women’s football to inspire communities, celebrate diversity, and create lasting legacies is something we’re passionate about.

“Whilst we’re proud to be considered as a potential host city, we fully respect that if the UK is successful in its bid to host the tournament, it will be FIFA who decides which host cities are selected.

“For now, we’re focused on showing how ready and enthusiastic we are to play our part in what could be a truly historic event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March the Football Associations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, along with UK Sport, submitted an initial bid to host the event.

The UK is currently the only country bidding to host the tournament.

The council says it first expressed interest in July, and senior members are now expected to agree to submit a formal bid at a meeting on October 21.

The UK bid must be submitted to FIFA at the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the council, Nottingham’s host city bid would be subject to Nottingham Forest’s redevelopment of the City Ground and its compliance with FIFA stadium requirements.

Council documents add: “If the redevelopment does not take place or is delayed, the opportunity to host the tournament in the city would not be possible.”

Nottingham Forest was given planning permission to redevelop its Peter Taylor Stand in June, when Rushcliffe Council approved a boost in capacity from 30,000 to 35,000.

However the club has since had another architect look at the plans – with revised proposals having now been submitted to the borough council for even greater capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New planning documents show an altered planning application would not only redevelop the Peter Taylor Stand, but also fill in the corners of the Trent End Stand, boosting capacity significantly to an estimated 43,000 to 45,000.

The previous plan envisioned the demolition of the Peter Taylor Stand, Champion Centre, club shop and Britannia boathouse, but the new proposals would also require the demolition of Sims boathouse and some residential properties.

They too will be subject to approval from the borough council.

It has been 69 years since England hosted a FIFA World Cup and 29 years since Nottingham hosted a major international football tournament, when it hosted games at Euro 96.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to council documents the UK Government is expected to contribute around 55 to 60 per cent of host city costs.

The city council says conversations have also been held with the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) – led by Labour Mayor Claire Ward – which has initially agreed to meet some of the costs.

Ms Ward added: “I am incredibly excited about the potential for Nottingham to be a host city for the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

"This would be a game-changer for the city, wider East Midlands region and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The success of England’s Lionesses, including the East Midlands’ very own Mary Earps and Millie Bright, has shown how sport has the power to bring people together.

"I am passionate about women’s football and the positive social and economic impact it has for our region and country.

"I look forward to continuing my work with Nottingham City Council and other partners to turn this incredible opportunity into a reality.”

The council also says there will be an opportunity to bring in money from businesses, and through a proposed tourist tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham would then have nearly a decade to plan and budget for hosting duties, with major expenditure not required until 2032 to 2033.

Nottingham Forest said the city council would be speaking on behalf of stakeholders when approached for comment.