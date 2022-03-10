Hucknall tram route celebrates 18 years since becoming the first line on the new Nottingham network

The first line, from Hucknall to Nottingham Station, opened on March 9, 2004 and since then, the network, run by Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has expanded to include two further lines, with 37 trams running on 32 kilometres of track, connecting key destinations, including Hucknall and Bulwell, as well the city’s two universities, the city centre, major employers, and the station.

It’s also the only tram system in the country that directly serves a hospital.

In the two years prior to the pandemic, more than 18 million passenger used the tram each year.

The first tram line between Hucknall and Nottingham Station opened 18 years ago this week

In a special celebration event, a tram was named after two local community champions – Benjamin Rosser, founder of The Pythian Club, and Bill Chambers, who has spent 50 years as a football coach in St Ann’s.

Coun Sally Longford (Lab), Nottingham City Council deputy leader, said: “More than 18 million journeys were made by tram every year pre-pandemic, and NET played a vital role during the lockdowns and periods of various restrictions by continuing to provide a service for those who needed to travel for work, food shopping and medical appointments.

“I have no doubt the tram will continue to play its part in helping Nottingham bounce back from the effects of the pandemic, especially aiding a greener recovery thanks to the electric trams being powered completely using renewable energy.