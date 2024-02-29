Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 55 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 55 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, February 18, figures show.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was down from 83 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35 per cent in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 27 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to February 16.