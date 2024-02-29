Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 55 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was down from 83 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 55 patients with coronavirus in hospital

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35 per cent in the last four weeks.