Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 74 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 74 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of January 21, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 1st Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21 was up from 61 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid as of January 21.

Also 49 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 19.

