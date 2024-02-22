News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 83 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 83 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, February 11, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:25 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 11 was up from 70 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,077 people in hospital with Covid as of February 11.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 83 patients with coronavirus in hospital. Picture David Jones/PANottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 83 patients with coronavirus in hospital. Picture David Jones/PA
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 19 per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 40 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to February 9.

