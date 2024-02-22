Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 83 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 11 was up from 70 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,077 people in hospital with Covid as of February 11.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 83 patients with coronavirus in hospital. Picture David Jones/PA

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 19 per cent in the last four weeks.