Nottinghamshire author to auction off unique and very rare book

Victoria Harwood has been one of the many care sector heroes of lockdown, working in a specialised dementia unit for the elderly.

In the moments of spare time she has had, she has concentrated on her hobby of writing and illustrating children’s books.

Usually, she donates the proceeds from the sales to wildlife charities and has so far raised more than £3,000 for different rescues and sanctuaries.

Victoria Harwood is auctioning off one copy of her book to support Great Ormond Street Hospital

However, during lockdown, she decided to try a different approach.

She said: “I’m always trying to do different things to help animals and people.

"So during the 2020 lockdown I encouraged strangers to come together on social media and help me write a story called Fluffy’s holiday.

"I started the story and then each person participating had to check what the previous person before them had written and write a segment.

"I then completed the story, edited it, did a few illustrations and then had the story printed into a couple of books using an online photograph company.”

One copy of the book will be donated to an establishment such as a children’s hospice or a children’s home.

The other, Victoria is going auction off to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital children’s charity.

Victoria continued: “Whoever donates the most money will have the privilege of owning a copy of this very unique book, of which there are only two copies in the world, created in very difficult times, which has had a positive outcome of bringing people together during the lockdown of 2020.

“This project has been a long process for me, the majority of my spare time goes into trying to do things for other.

"I’ve been working during the entire pandemic so I feel extremely proud that I’ve managed to help others feel a little happier and helped break a bit of boredom and give a bit of positivity to people during a difficult time.