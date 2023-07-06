Nottinghamshire charity celebrates another landmark with launch of new website
Leon’s Legacy raises money for defibrillators for schools across the UK, as well as teaching cardiopulmonary resuscitation to staff and students at the schools.
The charity started in 2019 in memory of Leon Smith, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while working as a lunchtime supervisor at Annesley Primary and Nursery School, Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse.
His family started a Justgiving page to raise money for a defibrillator for the school, so they would have life-saving equipment to hand, should anything happen again.
The Justgiving page had soon raised £3,000 and so the family decided to make donations to the air ambulance and the Ashfield first responders who attended to Leon, as well as purchasing a defibrillator.
Holly Younger, Leon’s daughter, has since continued raising money to put defibrillators in schools.
And now the charity has its own website at leonslegacy.co.uk where people can keep up to date with the charity’s latest news and make donations.