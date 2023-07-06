News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Nottinghamshire charity celebrates another landmark with launch of new website

Nottinghamshire charity Leon’s Legacy has launched a new website.
By John Smith
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read

Leon’s Legacy raises money for defibrillators for schools across the UK, as well as teaching cardiopulmonary resuscitation to staff and students at the schools.

The charity started in 2019 in memory of Leon Smith, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while working as a lunchtime supervisor at Annesley Primary and Nursery School, Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

His family started a Justgiving page to raise money for a defibrillator for the school, so they would have life-saving equipment to hand, should anything happen again.

Leon Smith's daughter Holly Younger has been the driving force behind the Leon's Legacy charityLeon Smith's daughter Holly Younger has been the driving force behind the Leon's Legacy charity
Leon Smith's daughter Holly Younger has been the driving force behind the Leon's Legacy charity
Most Popular
Read More
Police crackdown on speeding in Sherwood Forest

The Justgiving page had soon raised £3,000 and so the family decided to make donations to the air ambulance and the Ashfield first responders who attended to Leon, as well as purchasing a defibrillator.

Holly Younger, Leon’s daughter, has since continued raising money to put defibrillators in schools.

And now the charity has its own website at leonslegacy.co.uk where people can keep up to date with the charity’s latest news and make donations.

Related topics:NottinghamshireAshfield