And the donation from the housebuilder has arrived at a fundamental time for The Wolfpack Project as it is preparing to move to a large multi-office space in Sherwood, which will provide the opportunity to increase the number of group support sessions available to young people.

Damien Reynolds, the charity’s founder and chief executive, said: “We're absolutely thrilled to have the support of Barratt and David Wilson Homes at a time when there are more younger people than ever who are lonely, isolated or struggling with their mental health across Nottingham.

"This valuable support will help us to provide more younger people with the one-to-one and group support they need.

The Wolfpack Project founder Damien Williams says he's thrilled to have the support of Barratt and David Wilson Homes. Photo: Mike Sewell

“The community fund is so important for local charities and community groups across Nottingham to be able to support hundreds of service users each year.

"Through the scheme, Barratt and David Wilson Homes show the importance of delivering on corporate social responsibility and giving back to the local community.”

The Wolfpack Project was founded in 2019 by Damien after his own experiences with loneliness and was established to combat the substantial, growing issue of youth loneliness as a serious public-health problem.

In 2020, the charity saw more than 750 people receive one-to-one and group support and more than 4,250 attend events and meet-ups to make friends with similar interests.

During the pandemic, the charity digitalised its support delivery in terms of one-to-one and group work and also supplied tech to younger people without the financial means in which to stay connected with their loved ones.

The project also delivered hundreds of wellbeing packs to people who were shielding or isolated throughout lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Damien’s advice to people who are feeling isolated, lonely, or are struggling with their mental health is to speak up and not suffer in silence – there is no shame in seeking support if it is needed.