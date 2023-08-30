News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Nottinghamshire councillor slams 'sick' fake Wilko stock websites

A Nottinghamshire councillor has described fake websites, basically giving away Wilko stock as ‘sick’ and warned residents to steer clear of them.
By John Smith
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST

Wilko, which has stores in Hucknall and Bulwell, has stopped selling online after calling in administrators earlier this month with goods only available to buy in its 400 stores.

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind) has now asked Trading Standards at Nottinghamshire Council to investigate.

He said: “Thousands of residents across the country, including hundreds in Nottinghamshire, face losing their jobs.

Coun Martin is urging people not to fall for scam adverts like this claiming to be selling off Wilko stockCoun Martin is urging people not to fall for scam adverts like this claiming to be selling off Wilko stock
Coun Martin is urging people not to fall for scam adverts like this claiming to be selling off Wilko stock
Most Popular

"Yet, sick scammers think it’s okay to profit from abject misery.

"The websites are convincing but please do not be fooled.

Read More
Tributes paid to Nottinghamshire police sergeant killed in the line of duty

"Wilko or their administrators, are not selling any stock online.

"I have asked Trading Standards at County Hall to investigate whether there have been any victims in Nottinghamshire.”

Meanwhile, Wilko has suspended redundancies while last-minute rescue bids for the retailer are considered.

On August 29 the GMB union met with PwC, which is overseeing the sale of the retailer, after calling for an urgent meeting with the business secretary Kemi Badenoch MP.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, said: “All redundancies at Wilko have been suspended while the administrator considers further bids.

"Whilst this is a positive development, Wilko is not out of the woods by any means and this is a time of incredible stress and worry for the 12,500 workers who face losing their jobs.”

The news comes after a bid worth £90 million has been made by restructuring specialist M2 Capital, according to the Guardian.

Canadian businessman Doug Putman, who bought music retailer HMV in 2019, has also lodged a bid, while B&M and Poundland are also reportedly interested.

Related topics:WilkoNottinghamshireDavid MartinPwCHucknallKemi Badenoch