Wilko, which has stores in Hucknall and Bulwell, has stopped selling online after calling in administrators earlier this month with goods only available to buy in its 400 stores.

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind) has now asked Trading Standards at Nottinghamshire Council to investigate.

He said: “Thousands of residents across the country, including hundreds in Nottinghamshire, face losing their jobs.

Coun Martin is urging people not to fall for scam adverts like this claiming to be selling off Wilko stock

"Yet, sick scammers think it’s okay to profit from abject misery.

"The websites are convincing but please do not be fooled.

"Wilko or their administrators, are not selling any stock online.

"I have asked Trading Standards at County Hall to investigate whether there have been any victims in Nottinghamshire.”

Meanwhile, Wilko has suspended redundancies while last-minute rescue bids for the retailer are considered.

On August 29 the GMB union met with PwC, which is overseeing the sale of the retailer, after calling for an urgent meeting with the business secretary Kemi Badenoch MP.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, said: “All redundancies at Wilko have been suspended while the administrator considers further bids.

"Whilst this is a positive development, Wilko is not out of the woods by any means and this is a time of incredible stress and worry for the 12,500 workers who face losing their jobs.”

The news comes after a bid worth £90 million has been made by restructuring specialist M2 Capital, according to the Guardian.