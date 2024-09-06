Nottinghamshire County Council’s new headquarters move labelled ‘common sense’ as questions persist

Conservative county councillors say the imminent move from the authority’s County Hall headquarters is ‘common sense’, despite concerns from other parties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire County Council will be leaving its historic West Bridgford home for a £20 million new building near Hucknall early next year.

The Conservative administration says this will save money due to the enormous costs of running the ageing County Hall and bringing it up to modern standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of the new Oak House at Top Wighay is well underway, with February’s full council meeting due to be held there.

An impression of the Top Wighay building

However, parties still expressed scepticism at the Overview Scrutiny Committee on Thursday, September 5.

County Hall costs £1.7m per year to run, despite only being a quarter occupied.

The historic building also has a repairs backlog of more than £30m and a would need further £28m to bring it up to modern environmental standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running costs are expected to be much lower at the new low-carbon, all-electric building.

Labour leader Coun Kate Foale said: “We’ve been told that County Hall is no longer suitable, but there’s never been enough details on making it fit for purpose.

“Do we really need to move out? Is that how bad it is? It feels as though the information has been drib-drab.”

Coun Dave Shaw (Ind) claimed the budget was “spiralling out of control”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial estimate for the new building of £15m has increased to just over £20m as new features like the council debating chamber have been added.

Conservatives said that all budget changes have been approved by the full council, and Councillor Philip Owen (Con) described the move as “common sense”.

“Both opposition groups are clutching at straws. Most large businesses are moving out of oversized buildings into smaller premises,” he told the meeting.

“[Opposition councillors] are trying to stir up antagonism towards a very good project when we should be moving with the times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for economic development and asset management Coun Keith Girling (Con), who is overseeing the project, said it “Doesn’t make business sense” to remain at County Hall.

The council is currently talking with developers about potential future uses for the 1940s building after it is fully vacated.

A public survey found preserving the green roof and improving the riverside location were among people’s priorities once the council moves out.