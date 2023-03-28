Nottinghamshire County Show is a chance for farming community to showcase how it puts food on people’s tables

The show is organised by the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity dedicated to promoting, celebrating and championing the farming sector.

Richard Sheldon, who is stepping down after 25 years in the role, says the society’s work has never been more important than at this time of rising costs and labour shortages, which have affected food production and led to supply issues in the nation’s supermarkets.

While the livestock aspect is still important, the show has developed more of a family feel, with the livestock, equine competitions and trade stands set to rub shoulders with entertainment, food and trade stalls, a Bake, Make and Grow competition and displays from the Red Barrows and the Young Farmers Club’s lawnmower race.

Richard Sheldon, outgoing chairman of Nottinghamshire County Show’s organising committee

There is also an emphasis on nature and encouraging people to grow their own fruit and vegetables this year.

Richard, who will be replaced by incoming chairman and local farmer Des Allen, said: “Last year’s event was a tremendous success and this year’s has all the ingredients to be even better. It’s very clear how the emphasis of the show has changed over the years to one that promotes local food production and the importance of the farming industry to the general public.

“This has been highlighted over the past few months by the empty shelves in our supermarkets and issues over supply of eggs. The supermarkets told consumers this was due to avian flu when in fact it was their refusal to pay more to suppliers, despite the rising costs of egg production.

“Along with the events, competitions and fun on the day, these are the kind of issues that we can talk about at the show so that consumers can better understand the issues that surround the food they buy.”

The show is taking place at Newark Showground on Saturday, May 13.

